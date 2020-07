Amenities

Available now! Freshly remodeled and with NEW cabinets, NEW appliances, NEW paint, NEW counter tops, NEW bedroom carpet, NEW ROOF! You can rest comfortably in this 3 bed/2 bath home, that is move in ready. FENCED in yard provides provides plenty of space to run and play or plant a huge garden. MAN CAVE or large WORKSHOP located on the property that would fit approx 2-3 cars in it! Perfect for storage and or workshop.