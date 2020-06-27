36124 Stable Wilk Avenue

Amenities

This spacious 1 story 4 bedroom home boasts 1,936 sq ft. and four bedrooms, two full baths and a two car garage with an open living floor plan. Fully fenced in backyard. Large kitchen with rich wood cabinets, large island with plenty of counter space. Brand new appliances including large capacity washer and dryer. Convenient to Rt. 54 in Zephyrhills, this beautiful house can be your new home. Pristine and bright, a charming home at an affordable amazing price! Call today this will not last long.