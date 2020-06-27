All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
36124 Stable Wilk Avenue
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:47 PM

36124 Stable Wilk Avenue

36124 Stable Wilk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

36124 Stable Wilk Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This spacious 1 story 4 bedroom home boasts 1,936 sq ft. and four bedrooms, two full baths and a two car garage with an open living floor plan. Fully fenced in backyard. Large kitchen with rich wood cabinets, large island with plenty of counter space. Brand new appliances including large capacity washer and dryer. Convenient to Rt. 54 in Zephyrhills, this beautiful house can be your new home. Pristine and bright, a charming home at an affordable amazing price! Call today this will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue have any available units?
36124 Stable Wilk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue have?
Some of 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
36124 Stable Wilk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue offers parking.
Does 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue has a pool.
Does 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 36124 Stable Wilk Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills 1 BedroomsZephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with ParkingZephyrhills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Windermere, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa