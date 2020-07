Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities garage media room pet friendly

Coming April 15, 2019....This split-bedroom home is located in Heron Isles community. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath layout offers 1515 sq ft of living space. Kitchen equipped with black appliances, granite like counter top and a breakfast bar overlooking the great room. The 2-car garage offers added storage space. Less than 10 minutes to lots of shopping and dining, movie theaters, and golf courses, and less than 15 minutes to I-95 access! Pets conditional.