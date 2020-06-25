All apartments in Yulee
Yulee, FL
96004 Cade St.
96004 Cade St.

96004 Cade Street · No Longer Available
Yulee
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

96004 Cade Street, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained home 15 minutes from beach - 1684sf, 3BR/2BA well cared for home in newer phase of Heron Isles. Beautifully landscaped and ready for move in. Open floor plan with nice laminate flooring through main area. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Other features are walk in pantry and eat at bar. There is also breakfast nook that leads to screened porch. Fully fenced backyard with citrus tree. Big family room with lots of windows. Master suite has separate tub and step in shower; double vanity and walk in closet with built ins. Washer and dryer (not warrantied). 2 car garage. Irrigation and security system. Small dog ok with owner approval. Off island.

(RLNE4850785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96004 Cade St. have any available units?
96004 Cade St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 96004 Cade St. have?
Some of 96004 Cade St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96004 Cade St. currently offering any rent specials?
96004 Cade St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96004 Cade St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 96004 Cade St. is pet friendly.
Does 96004 Cade St. offer parking?
Yes, 96004 Cade St. offers parking.
Does 96004 Cade St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96004 Cade St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96004 Cade St. have a pool?
No, 96004 Cade St. does not have a pool.
Does 96004 Cade St. have accessible units?
No, 96004 Cade St. does not have accessible units.
Does 96004 Cade St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 96004 Cade St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96004 Cade St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 96004 Cade St. does not have units with air conditioning.
