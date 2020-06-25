96004 Cade St.

Amenities

Well maintained home 15 minutes from beach - 1684sf, 3BR/2BA well cared for home in newer phase of Heron Isles. Beautifully landscaped and ready for move in. Open floor plan with nice laminate flooring through main area. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Other features are walk in pantry and eat at bar. There is also breakfast nook that leads to screened porch. Fully fenced backyard with citrus tree. Big family room with lots of windows. Master suite has separate tub and step in shower; double vanity and walk in closet with built ins. Washer and dryer (not warrantied). 2 car garage. Irrigation and security system. Small dog ok with owner approval. Off island.



(RLNE4850785)