87047 Farnsworth Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Coming early March! This brick ranch offers tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. The family room flows into the breakfast area and the kitchen with recessed lighting. Sliding doors access the rear patio. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a tiled shower. Close to parks, golf and the beach! Convenient to shopping and dining with easy access to I-95 making your commute to Jacksonville breeze! Love that Florida lifestyle!