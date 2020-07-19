All apartments in Yulee
Last updated February 23 2020 at 6:01 PM

87047 Farnsworth Lane

87047 Farnsworth Ln · No Longer Available
Location

87047 Farnsworth Ln, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Coming early March! This brick ranch offers tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. The family room flows into the breakfast area and the kitchen with recessed lighting. Sliding doors access the rear patio. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a tiled shower. Close to parks, golf and the beach! Convenient to shopping and dining with easy access to I-95 making your commute to Jacksonville breeze! Love that Florida lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87047 Farnsworth Lane have any available units?
87047 Farnsworth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 87047 Farnsworth Lane have?
Some of 87047 Farnsworth Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87047 Farnsworth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
87047 Farnsworth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87047 Farnsworth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 87047 Farnsworth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yulee.
Does 87047 Farnsworth Lane offer parking?
No, 87047 Farnsworth Lane does not offer parking.
Does 87047 Farnsworth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87047 Farnsworth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87047 Farnsworth Lane have a pool?
No, 87047 Farnsworth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 87047 Farnsworth Lane have accessible units?
No, 87047 Farnsworth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 87047 Farnsworth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 87047 Farnsworth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87047 Farnsworth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 87047 Farnsworth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
