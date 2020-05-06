86051 Paris Place

Amenities

This dynamic 2 story home features a formal dining room, a beautiful open kitchen in which characteristics include a large island with a double sink, island lighting, walnut cabinets, stainless steel side by side refrigerator, flat top stove, microwave oven and dishwasher.

Morning room flows off the kitchen where you can enjoy your morning coffee.

A half bath is located downstairs.

The living room has a sliding glass door exiting onto the covered porch where you can place a small table with rocking chairs to enjoy the outdoors.

Walk upstairs to a versatile loft area with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

The master bedroom has a lovely trey ceiling, walk in closet and several windows. In the master bath you can enjoy a bubble bath in the garden tub or a shower in the walk-in shower. It also has his and her separate sinks.

The yard is equipped with an irrigation system.

Automatic garage door opener included.

This home is located on a cul-de-sac in a subdivision with amenities including a swimming pool, cabana and children's playground.

You'll be near shopping, dining, many restaurants, doctors, dentist and located only minutes north of Jacksonville, Fl and minutes south of Kingsland, Ga. Renters insurance is required.