Yulee, FL
86051 Paris Place
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:26 PM

86051 Paris Place

86051 Paris Place · No Longer Available
Location

86051 Paris Place, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This dynamic 2 story home features a formal dining room, a beautiful open kitchen in which characteristics include a large island with a double sink, island lighting, walnut cabinets, stainless steel side by side refrigerator, flat top stove, microwave oven and dishwasher.
Morning room flows off the kitchen where you can enjoy your morning coffee.
A half bath is located downstairs.
The living room has a sliding glass door exiting onto the covered porch where you can place a small table with rocking chairs to enjoy the outdoors.
Walk upstairs to a versatile loft area with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
The master bedroom has a lovely trey ceiling, walk in closet and several windows. In the master bath you can enjoy a bubble bath in the garden tub or a shower in the walk-in shower. It also has his and her separate sinks.
The yard is equipped with an irrigation system.
Automatic garage door opener included.
This home is located on a cul-de-sac in a subdivision with amenities including a swimming pool, cabana and children's playground.
You'll be near shopping, dining, many restaurants, doctors, dentist and located only minutes north of Jacksonville, Fl and minutes south of Kingsland, Ga. Renters insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86051 Paris Place have any available units?
86051 Paris Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 86051 Paris Place have?
Some of 86051 Paris Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86051 Paris Place currently offering any rent specials?
86051 Paris Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86051 Paris Place pet-friendly?
No, 86051 Paris Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yulee.
Does 86051 Paris Place offer parking?
Yes, 86051 Paris Place offers parking.
Does 86051 Paris Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86051 Paris Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86051 Paris Place have a pool?
Yes, 86051 Paris Place has a pool.
Does 86051 Paris Place have accessible units?
No, 86051 Paris Place does not have accessible units.
Does 86051 Paris Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86051 Paris Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 86051 Paris Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 86051 Paris Place has units with air conditioning.
