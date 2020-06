Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Quiet country living just 15 miles from beach - 1309sf, 2BR/2BA + office/den on private oversized corner lot. Recently updated 1940s cottage with laminate flooring throughout. Front porch for relaxing. Oversized 2 car garage with plenty of storage area. Fabulous in ground pool and spa just outside the back door. Pool and lawn care included. Pets ok with owner approval. Off island.



(RLNE3694523)