Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym playground pool internet access tennis court

3-bedroom furnished condo short term or long term - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment. Condo is fully equipped with linens and kitchenware. Price includes rent, cable, internet, electric, and access to the King & Bear amenities (separate fee applies). Pets limited to 2 animals with owner approval and pet fee



(RLNE5671367)