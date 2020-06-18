345 North Shore Circle 1234

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub internet access tennis court

3-bedroom fully furnished Unit #1234 - Here’s your chance to rent at The Residences in the desirable World Golf Village area. Relax in a beautiful environment surrounded by world famous golf courses. Everything is included in this 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath condo with screened lanai(s). Condo is fully furnished and equipped with linens and kitchenware. Price includes rent, cable, internet, electric, and gas. Community includes pool, fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub, and security gate. Pets limited to 2 animals with owner approval.



(RLNE5671488)