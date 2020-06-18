All apartments in World Golf Village
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

345 North Shore Circle 1234

345 North Shore Circle · (904) 940-9990
Location

345 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 345 North Shore Circle 1234 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
3-bedroom fully furnished Unit #1234 - Here’s your chance to rent at The Residences in the desirable World Golf Village area. Relax in a beautiful environment surrounded by world famous golf courses. Everything is included in this 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath condo with screened lanai(s). Condo is fully furnished and equipped with linens and kitchenware. Price includes rent, cable, internet, electric, and gas. Community includes pool, fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub, and security gate. Pets limited to 2 animals with owner approval.

(RLNE5671488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 North Shore Circle 1234 have any available units?
345 North Shore Circle 1234 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 North Shore Circle 1234 have?
Some of 345 North Shore Circle 1234's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 North Shore Circle 1234 currently offering any rent specials?
345 North Shore Circle 1234 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 North Shore Circle 1234 pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 North Shore Circle 1234 is pet friendly.
Does 345 North Shore Circle 1234 offer parking?
No, 345 North Shore Circle 1234 does not offer parking.
Does 345 North Shore Circle 1234 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 North Shore Circle 1234 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 North Shore Circle 1234 have a pool?
Yes, 345 North Shore Circle 1234 has a pool.
Does 345 North Shore Circle 1234 have accessible units?
No, 345 North Shore Circle 1234 does not have accessible units.
Does 345 North Shore Circle 1234 have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 North Shore Circle 1234 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 North Shore Circle 1234 have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 North Shore Circle 1234 does not have units with air conditioning.
