56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:41 PM

56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE

56 Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

56 Fairfax Avenue, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Beautifully maintained 1st floor unit in Winter Springs! Walk to neighborhood shopping centers, restaurants and a short drive to Winter Springs Towne Center. Easy access to public transportation. Seminole County School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE have any available units?
56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE have?
Some of 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE offer parking?
No, 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE have a pool?
No, 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
