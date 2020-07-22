56 N FAIRFAX AVENUE

56 Fairfax Avenue, Winter Springs, FL 32708 North Orlando
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained 1st floor unit in Winter Springs! Walk to neighborhood shopping centers, restaurants and a short drive to Winter Springs Towne Center. Easy access to public transportation. Seminole County School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
