Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed coffee bar concierge game room lobby online portal

We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Madison Lake Ned offers spacious renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with 9’ ceilings, upgraded appliances, private patios and balconies, and a full-size washer and dryer. Residents have quick access to shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues like Legoland with close proximity to Hwy 27 and I-4.



You can focus on wellness in the fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment or play a game of tennis, volleyball or basketball. Then unwind at the resort-style pool with expansive sundeck and cabanas. There is nothing better than lounging poolside, enjoying the sunshine and breeze coming off Lake Ned. Come experience this scenic oasis and see why residents living at Madison Lake Ned feel they are living in paradise!