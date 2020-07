Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill package receiving parking trash valet

Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida. At Haven at Lake Deer, you'll find comfort, convenience and value in our newly renovated studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Floorplans are open-concept, with premium finishes, plus our picturesque community is full of charm - whether it's the native live oak trees or sweeping water views. A pet-friendly community, Haven at Deer Lake Apartments offers fantastic amenities that include an off-leash dog park, fishing pier and gazebo, fitness center, plus a swimming pool with sundeck.At Haven at Lake Deer Apartments at Lake Deer, you're close to everything Winter Haven. Our community offers easy proximity to HWY 17 and we are minutes from Legoland or shopping and dining in Winter Haven. Haven at Lake Deer is also walking distance to picturesque Lake Howard.Schedule your tour today!