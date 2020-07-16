All apartments in Winter Haven
Find more places like 4694 Osprey Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Haven, FL
/
4694 Osprey Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

4694 Osprey Way

4694 Osprey Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Haven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4694 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL 33881

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home offers everything you need located in the St James Crossing Community in Winter Haven with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage, a large kitchen with pantry that opens up to your living and dining rooms. Separate master suite from the other bedrooms gives privacy. Beautiful patio outback and all appliances including your washer and dryer! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4694 Osprey Way have any available units?
4694 Osprey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Haven, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 4694 Osprey Way have?
Some of 4694 Osprey Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4694 Osprey Way currently offering any rent specials?
4694 Osprey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4694 Osprey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4694 Osprey Way is pet friendly.
Does 4694 Osprey Way offer parking?
Yes, 4694 Osprey Way offers parking.
Does 4694 Osprey Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4694 Osprey Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4694 Osprey Way have a pool?
No, 4694 Osprey Way does not have a pool.
Does 4694 Osprey Way have accessible units?
No, 4694 Osprey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4694 Osprey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4694 Osprey Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880

Similar Pages

Winter Haven 1 BedroomsWinter Haven 2 Bedrooms
Winter Haven Apartments with GymsWinter Haven Luxury Places
Winter Haven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSt. Cloud, FLCarrollwood, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Polk State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College