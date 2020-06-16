All apartments in Winter Haven
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

3218 Whispering Trails Ave

3218 Whispering Trails Avenue · (407) 495-4744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3218 Whispering Trails Avenue, Winter Haven, FL 33884

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy and well manicured One Story home available in Winter Haven! A must see! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious Covered Lanai (porch), and fenced in backyard. Includes a state of the art Water Treatment System for the entire home. This home has such a nice layout with beautiful floors and lots of natural light. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Whispering Trails Ave have any available units?
3218 Whispering Trails Ave has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 Whispering Trails Ave have?
Some of 3218 Whispering Trails Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Whispering Trails Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Whispering Trails Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Whispering Trails Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Whispering Trails Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Whispering Trails Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Whispering Trails Ave does offer parking.
Does 3218 Whispering Trails Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3218 Whispering Trails Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Whispering Trails Ave have a pool?
No, 3218 Whispering Trails Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Whispering Trails Ave have accessible units?
No, 3218 Whispering Trails Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Whispering Trails Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 Whispering Trails Ave has units with dishwashers.
