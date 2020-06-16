3218 Whispering Trails Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy and well manicured One Story home available in Winter Haven! A must see! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious Covered Lanai (porch), and fenced in backyard. Includes a state of the art Water Treatment System for the entire home. This home has such a nice layout with beautiful floors and lots of natural light. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com