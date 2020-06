Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Centrally located 2BR / 1BA apartment, renovated bathroom, access to restaurants and shopping, bright and airy, off street parking and access to common area in backyard. Rent is $825/month and the security deposit is $850 Total to sign a lease is $ 1675 plus $50 per adult for the application fee. Please call 863 400 1933 to schedule a "self" showing. PLEASE BEWARE, WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST OR FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE