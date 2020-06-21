All apartments in Winter Haven
Find more places like 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Haven, FL
/
2720 RUTLEDGE COURT
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2720 RUTLEDGE COURT

2720 Rutledge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Haven
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2720 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL 33884
Traditions

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Welcome Home to a freshly painted, beautifully maintained Villa in the Verandah's community minutes to the Eagle Ridge Mall. This 2 bedroom with Den has 2 Full Bathrooms, providing all the bells and whistles; along with newer roof and new carpeting. The this Villa sits in a quiet community, with 16 Plus Ft ceilings, paved drive way and garage were 2 additional cars can be easily parked outside your front door or at the guest parking. The living room is on the north allowing natural light from the 2 large windows and the double sliding door. The double slider opens to the covered and screened lanai. Master suite has a large bedroom area, walk in closet and master bath with elevated maple vanity with 2 sinks with Corian top. Kitchen has upgraded maple cabinetry and 42" uppers, Corian Counter Tops, snack bar that can sit 4 easily and closet pantry for all the goodies. This gem will not last since this unit has been "very well maintained" by prior tenants and landlord!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT have any available units?
2720 RUTLEDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Haven, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT have?
Some of 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2720 RUTLEDGE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Haven.
Does 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT does offer parking.
Does 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 RUTLEDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880

Similar Pages

Winter Haven 1 BedroomsWinter Haven 2 Bedrooms
Winter Haven Apartments with BalconyWinter Haven Dog Friendly Apartments
Winter Haven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSt. Cloud, FLCarrollwood, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Polk State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College