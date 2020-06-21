2720 RUTLEDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Welcome Home to a freshly painted, beautifully maintained Villa in the Verandah's community minutes to the Eagle Ridge Mall. This 2 bedroom with Den has 2 Full Bathrooms, providing all the bells and whistles; along with newer roof and new carpeting. The this Villa sits in a quiet community, with 16 Plus Ft ceilings, paved drive way and garage were 2 additional cars can be easily parked outside your front door or at the guest parking. The living room is on the north allowing natural light from the 2 large windows and the double sliding door. The double slider opens to the covered and screened lanai. Master suite has a large bedroom area, walk in closet and master bath with elevated maple vanity with 2 sinks with Corian top. Kitchen has upgraded maple cabinetry and 42" uppers, Corian Counter Tops, snack bar that can sit 4 easily and closet pantry for all the goodies. This gem will not last since this unit has been "very well maintained" by prior tenants and landlord!