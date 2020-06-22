268 Oleander St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Like new and stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Winter Haven! Huge, open living and kitchen areas. Massive master bedroom! Clean and luxurious! Beautiful, spacious kitchen with large island/breakfast bar. All the counter top space you will ever need! Only a few minutes from gorgeous lakes, fantastic shopping, and access to all of Central Florida's resorts and theme parks! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com