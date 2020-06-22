268 Oleander St

Amenities
Like new and stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Winter Haven! Huge, open living and kitchen areas. Massive master bedroom! Clean and luxurious! Beautiful, spacious kitchen with large island/breakfast bar. All the counter top space you will ever need! Only a few minutes from gorgeous lakes, fantastic shopping, and access to all of Central Florida's resorts and theme parks! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com