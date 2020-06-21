1824 Lake Mariam Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Winter Haven - 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout the common areas, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!!



The home sits in a quiet community which features a boat ramp, and is just minutes from downtown Winter Haven.



This unit includes the utilities: water & trash.



NO cats allowed, 1 small dog (under 30 lbs) allowed. Pet Rent of $25/month.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee: $50

Pet Fee: $316

Administration Fee $125



For questions regarding this home call Gabino Romero at 863-877-3340



No Cats Allowed



