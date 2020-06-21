All apartments in Winter Haven
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1824 Lake Mariam Dr.

1824 Lake Mariam Drive · (863) 877-3340 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33884

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Winter Haven - 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout the common areas, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!!

The home sits in a quiet community which features a boat ramp, and is just minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

This unit includes the utilities: water & trash.

NO cats allowed, 1 small dog (under 30 lbs) allowed. Pet Rent of $25/month.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $316
Administration Fee $125

For questions regarding this home call Gabino Romero at 863-877-3340

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3857897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. have any available units?
1824 Lake Mariam Dr. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
Is 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Lake Mariam Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. offer parking?
No, 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. have a pool?
No, 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Lake Mariam Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
