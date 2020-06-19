All apartments in Winter Haven
Find more places like 1400 Ne 4thave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Haven, FL
/
1400 Ne 4thave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

1400 Ne 4thave

1400 Avenue E Northeast · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Haven
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL 33881

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida.
Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.
attractions places like Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Boca Raton Resort and Club, Sugar Sand park, Boca Raton Museum of Art, Morikami Museum and friendly Gardens, Florida Atlantic University FAU etc.
WIRELESS INTERNET AND CABLE TV. SWEETLY DECORATED IN A RELAXED COTTAGE STYLE ALL YOUR OWN. BACKYARD, OUTDOOR TABLE AND CHAIR PARKING IN DRIVEWAY WASHER.
Pets welcome for fee. The house just renovated. Just bring your toothbrush!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Ne 4thave have any available units?
1400 Ne 4thave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Ne 4thave have?
Some of 1400 Ne 4thave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Ne 4thave currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Ne 4thave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Ne 4thave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Ne 4thave is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Ne 4thave offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Ne 4thave does offer parking.
Does 1400 Ne 4thave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Ne 4thave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Ne 4thave have a pool?
No, 1400 Ne 4thave does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Ne 4thave have accessible units?
No, 1400 Ne 4thave does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Ne 4thave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Ne 4thave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1400 Ne 4thave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880

Similar Pages

Winter Haven 1 BedroomsWinter Haven 2 Bedrooms
Winter Haven Apartments with BalconyWinter Haven Dog Friendly Apartments
Winter Haven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSt. Cloud, FLCarrollwood, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Polk State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity