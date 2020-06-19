1400 Ne 4thave

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida.

Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

attractions places like Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Boca Raton Resort and Club, Sugar Sand park, Boca Raton Museum of Art, Morikami Museum and friendly Gardens, Florida Atlantic University FAU etc.

WIRELESS INTERNET AND CABLE TV. SWEETLY DECORATED IN A RELAXED COTTAGE STYLE ALL YOUR OWN. BACKYARD, OUTDOOR TABLE AND CHAIR PARKING IN DRIVEWAY WASHER.

Pets welcome for fee. The house just renovated. Just bring your toothbrush!