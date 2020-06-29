405 Southern Pecan Unit 102.

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool playground tennis court internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool internet access tennis court

Gated Winter Garden Condo For Rent - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1st floor condo in the gated, Southern Pines community off Winter Garden-Vineland Road (535). New flooring, freshly painted and cleaned! Rent includes water, basic cable and internet. Small area off living room could be used as a sitting room or office. Community pool, tennis, playground, and fitness center. Small pets ok. Close Winter Garden Village, (Fowler's Grove) lots of restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and convenient to the 408 and the Florida turnpike. Don't miss out, these units rent quickly! Call Sara today for a viewing! 407-797-1447



(RLNE5431390)