16672 BROADWATER AVENUE

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1st. Many upgrades are throughout this one story single family home located in Twinwaters, just minutes from Winter Garden Village & Downtown Winter Garden. This 3 year old Solar efficient home features a large kitchen with stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and plenty of room to entertain. Fresh neutral colors, high ceilings and dark wood floors are found throughout the common areas and in the quiet Master Bedroom. Extra large walk-in closets can be found throughout the home. The property is on an over sized corner lot just a couple minutes walk along the neighborhood path to the large community pool and playground.