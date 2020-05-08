All apartments in Winter Garden
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
16672 BROADWATER AVENUE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

16672 BROADWATER AVENUE

16672 Broadwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16672 Broadwater Avenue, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1st. Many upgrades are throughout this one story single family home located in Twinwaters, just minutes from Winter Garden Village & Downtown Winter Garden. This 3 year old Solar efficient home features a large kitchen with stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and plenty of room to entertain. Fresh neutral colors, high ceilings and dark wood floors are found throughout the common areas and in the quiet Master Bedroom. Extra large walk-in closets can be found throughout the home. The property is on an over sized corner lot just a couple minutes walk along the neighborhood path to the large community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE have any available units?
16672 BROADWATER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE have?
Some of 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16672 BROADWATER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16672 BROADWATER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

