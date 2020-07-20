1468 Scarlet Oak Loop

Amenities
The Villas at Tucker Oaks - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautifully maintained townhome in Winter Garden. Tile floors throughout common areas, carpet floors in bedrooms. Large master bedroom with a master bath featuring his/hers vanities. Attached garage. Washer and dryer hook-ups.
Rental Criteria:
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions
- No past due amounts from utility companies or previous rental properties
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per family
- 1 pet limit, 35 lbs. max, no aggressive dog breed. $500 pet deposit.
Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing
(RLNE2498991)