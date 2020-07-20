All apartments in Winter Garden
1468 Scarlet Oak Loop
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

1468 Scarlet Oak Loop

1468 Scarlet Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1468 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Villas at Tucker Oaks - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautifully maintained townhome in Winter Garden. Tile floors throughout common areas, carpet floors in bedrooms. Large master bedroom with a master bath featuring his/hers vanities. Attached garage. Washer and dryer hook-ups.

Rental Criteria:
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions
- No past due amounts from utility companies or previous rental properties
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per family
- 1 pet limit, 35 lbs. max, no aggressive dog breed. $500 pet deposit.

Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing

(RLNE2498991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop have any available units?
1468 Scarlet Oak Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop have?
Some of 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1468 Scarlet Oak Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop offers parking.
Does 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop has a pool.
Does 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1468 Scarlet Oak Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
