1468 Scarlet Oak Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The Villas at Tucker Oaks - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautifully maintained townhome in Winter Garden. Tile floors throughout common areas, carpet floors in bedrooms. Large master bedroom with a master bath featuring his/hers vanities. Attached garage. Washer and dryer hook-ups.



Rental Criteria:

- Household income 3x rent amount

- No previous evictions

- No past due amounts from utility companies or previous rental properties

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per family

- 1 pet limit, 35 lbs. max, no aggressive dog breed. $500 pet deposit.



Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing



(RLNE2498991)