14245 LAGOON COVE LANE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

14245 LAGOON COVE LANE

14245 Lagoon Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14245 Lagoon Cove Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one-of-a-kind home has everything you need and more! Along with lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal, and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home. The interior features rich hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook gourmet meals with ease in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms made comfortable by plush carpet or enjoy the fresh air from the backyard. Don't let this home get away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE have any available units?
14245 LAGOON COVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE have?
Some of 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14245 LAGOON COVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE offers parking.
Does 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE have a pool?
No, 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14245 LAGOON COVE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
