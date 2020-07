Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2/2.5 Townhome in Daniels Landing - Wonderful town-home located in The Daniels Landing Subdivision in Winter Garden. You will love it the minute you walk in. Home has wood floors throughout the entire home. Large garage and a private patio. Located in a gated community, minutes from Winter Garden Village, 429 and the Turnpike make this a convenient location!



(RLNE5189947)