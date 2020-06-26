130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE

Amenities

Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in gated community. Second Floor. New carpet and paint. Interior features include granite counter tops, breakfast bar, all appliances, including washer and dryer, split-bedroom plan, a walk-in closet and ceiling fans in each bedroom. The clubhouse has a media room, billiards, a theater with surround sound, and a meeting room. Amenities include the community pool and spa, barbecue and party area, tennis court, tot lot, car wash bay, indoor basketball and racquetball court, and a fully equipped fitness center with nursery. Community is very conveniently situated between downtown Winter Garden to the north and Winter Garden Village to the south. Near theme parks, restaurants, shopping, Florida Turnpike and expressways. 25 minutes to the Orlando International Airport.