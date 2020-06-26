All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE

130 Southern Pecan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

130 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in gated community. Second Floor. New carpet and paint. Interior features include granite counter tops, breakfast bar, all appliances, including washer and dryer, split-bedroom plan, a walk-in closet and ceiling fans in each bedroom. The clubhouse has a media room, billiards, a theater with surround sound, and a meeting room. Amenities include the community pool and spa, barbecue and party area, tennis court, tot lot, car wash bay, indoor basketball and racquetball court, and a fully equipped fitness center with nursery. Community is very conveniently situated between downtown Winter Garden to the north and Winter Garden Village to the south. Near theme parks, restaurants, shopping, Florida Turnpike and expressways. 25 minutes to the Orlando International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have any available units?
130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have?
Some of 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
