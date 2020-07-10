5060 DOWN POINT LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

"Camelot on the Lakes" - A rare opportunity -Totally renovated ! Available for lease or lease purchase this impressive, waterfront property - proudly sited on 2.3 Ac with 344' of direct water frontage - complete with a stunning lakefront pool, a boat house and a waterfront outdoor veranda with an outdoor theater, outdoor Kitchen/grilling area - directly off the family room. There is also a private sandy beach for further enjoyment! Its westerly location affords you the most beautiful sunsets every evening ! There are 4 or 5 bedrooms (4 are en suite). 5th bedroom has multiple use. Most of the rooms in this entire home have lakefront vistas. There is a fabulous lakefront family room complete with luxury bar, lake vistas and doors opening to the veranda. A wall of glass consisting of undulating doors which pocket into the walls open to this fabulous veranda - complete with an outdoor movie theater and Summer kitchen. This property is located on the famed Butler Chain of Lakes - a series of 10 lakes connected by navigable canals - you can only imagine the lifestyle on this exquisite property. Be sure to see the Virtual Tour - and then call very soon ! This is the first time this home has ever been offered for lease. Property is partially furnished! Available.