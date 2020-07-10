All apartments in Windermere
5060 DOWN POINT LANE

5060 Down Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5060 Down Point Lane, Windermere, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
"Camelot on the Lakes" - A rare opportunity -Totally renovated ! Available for lease or lease purchase this impressive, waterfront property - proudly sited on 2.3 Ac with 344' of direct water frontage - complete with a stunning lakefront pool, a boat house and a waterfront outdoor veranda with an outdoor theater, outdoor Kitchen/grilling area - directly off the family room. There is also a private sandy beach for further enjoyment! Its westerly location affords you the most beautiful sunsets every evening ! There are 4 or 5 bedrooms (4 are en suite). 5th bedroom has multiple use. Most of the rooms in this entire home have lakefront vistas. There is a fabulous lakefront family room complete with luxury bar, lake vistas and doors opening to the veranda. A wall of glass consisting of undulating doors which pocket into the walls open to this fabulous veranda - complete with an outdoor movie theater and Summer kitchen. This property is located on the famed Butler Chain of Lakes - a series of 10 lakes connected by navigable canals - you can only imagine the lifestyle on this exquisite property. Be sure to see the Virtual Tour - and then call very soon ! This is the first time this home has ever been offered for lease. Property is partially furnished! Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5060 DOWN POINT LANE have any available units?
5060 DOWN POINT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windermere, FL.
What amenities does 5060 DOWN POINT LANE have?
Some of 5060 DOWN POINT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5060 DOWN POINT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5060 DOWN POINT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5060 DOWN POINT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5060 DOWN POINT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windermere.
Does 5060 DOWN POINT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5060 DOWN POINT LANE offers parking.
Does 5060 DOWN POINT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5060 DOWN POINT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5060 DOWN POINT LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5060 DOWN POINT LANE has a pool.
Does 5060 DOWN POINT LANE have accessible units?
No, 5060 DOWN POINT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5060 DOWN POINT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5060 DOWN POINT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5060 DOWN POINT LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5060 DOWN POINT LANE has units with air conditioning.

