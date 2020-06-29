All apartments in Windermere
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

2943 MARQUESAS COURT

2943 Marquesas Court · No Longer Available
Location

2943 Marquesas Court, Windermere, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This incredible New England style pool home in the Town of Windermere sits on a meticulously manicured and over-sized corner lot on a serene, tree lined street in the gated community of Lake Crescent Reserve, a small community of only 21 custom homes with large, mostly waterfront lots on Lake Crescent. This 4/2.5 2553 sqft custom beauty sits on a 1.25 acre lot and is not your average cookie cutter subdivision home. Boasting 2 driveways including a large circular drive way leaves no shortage of parking for the whole family! Hard woods, custom crown molding, and wood features throughout are only some of the highlights in this classic home. Kitchen has been updated and features a large eat-in space. Family room has a beautiful custom wood-burning fireplace. The outdoor area is perfect for entertaining guests with a screened in pool and huge yard with mature landscaping including crepe myrtles and gardenias. One of the most desirable locations in Central Florida, The Town of Windermere residents enjoy a private boat ramp to the Butler Chain of Lakes, parks, and tennis courts. Walk, bike, or golf cart to Downtown Windermere and indulge in the good life! Home comes completely furnished. Call today for a viewing! Available April 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 MARQUESAS COURT have any available units?
2943 MARQUESAS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windermere, FL.
What amenities does 2943 MARQUESAS COURT have?
Some of 2943 MARQUESAS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2943 MARQUESAS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2943 MARQUESAS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 MARQUESAS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2943 MARQUESAS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windermere.
Does 2943 MARQUESAS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2943 MARQUESAS COURT offers parking.
Does 2943 MARQUESAS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2943 MARQUESAS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 MARQUESAS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2943 MARQUESAS COURT has a pool.
Does 2943 MARQUESAS COURT have accessible units?
No, 2943 MARQUESAS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 MARQUESAS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2943 MARQUESAS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2943 MARQUESAS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2943 MARQUESAS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
