2943 MARQUESAS COURT

This incredible New England style pool home in the Town of Windermere sits on a meticulously manicured and over-sized corner lot on a serene, tree lined street in the gated community of Lake Crescent Reserve, a small community of only 21 custom homes with large, mostly waterfront lots on Lake Crescent. This 4/2.5 2553 sqft custom beauty sits on a 1.25 acre lot and is not your average cookie cutter subdivision home. Boasting 2 driveways including a large circular drive way leaves no shortage of parking for the whole family! Hard woods, custom crown molding, and wood features throughout are only some of the highlights in this classic home. Kitchen has been updated and features a large eat-in space. Family room has a beautiful custom wood-burning fireplace. The outdoor area is perfect for entertaining guests with a screened in pool and huge yard with mature landscaping including crepe myrtles and gardenias. One of the most desirable locations in Central Florida, The Town of Windermere residents enjoy a private boat ramp to the Butler Chain of Lakes, parks, and tennis courts. Walk, bike, or golf cart to Downtown Windermere and indulge in the good life! Home comes completely furnished. Call today for a viewing! Available April 14, 2020!