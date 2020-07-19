2634 TRYON PLACE

Amenities

This Stunning, unique three (plus) bedroom three bath POOL home in The Manors at Lake Butler just waiting for you. Minutes from downtown Windermere. this magnificent home sits on a large lot with plenty of backyard space that gives you lots of room to enjoy and entertain. As you enter this home you are immediately drawn to the beautiful travertine tile flooring which expands throughout the main living area. The formal living room with high ceilings overlooks the sparkling pool with a large covered lanai. The formal dining room sits at the front of the house with open access to the kitchen and living room. The spacious updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances is open to the family room which is equipped with a fireplace and an access to a private courtyard. This home uniqueness is also exhibited with an over-sized suite with its own full bath and kitchenette. This can be used as gym, office, playroom or set up for a theater room. The travertine tile flooring stretches into the master suite which offers a large bedroom with skylights, bay windows overlooking the pool and a private pool access. Master bath features walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub, custom walk in shower fitted with a body spray shower jets. Laundry room includes front loading washer and dryer. Pool and lawn care are included. Home is move in ready. Great location near school, bike path and all amenities. The neighbor friendly Town of Windermere hosts many community events.