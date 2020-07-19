All apartments in Windermere
2634 TRYON PLACE
Last updated April 29 2019 at 10:18 PM

2634 TRYON PLACE

2634 Tryon Place · No Longer Available
Location

2634 Tryon Place, Windermere, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
This Stunning, unique three (plus) bedroom three bath POOL home in The Manors at Lake Butler just waiting for you. Minutes from downtown Windermere. this magnificent home sits on a large lot with plenty of backyard space that gives you lots of room to enjoy and entertain. As you enter this home you are immediately drawn to the beautiful travertine tile flooring which expands throughout the main living area. The formal living room with high ceilings overlooks the sparkling pool with a large covered lanai. The formal dining room sits at the front of the house with open access to the kitchen and living room. The spacious updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances is open to the family room which is equipped with a fireplace and an access to a private courtyard. This home uniqueness is also exhibited with an over-sized suite with its own full bath and kitchenette. This can be used as gym, office, playroom or set up for a theater room. The travertine tile flooring stretches into the master suite which offers a large bedroom with skylights, bay windows overlooking the pool and a private pool access. Master bath features walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub, custom walk in shower fitted with a body spray shower jets. Laundry room includes front loading washer and dryer. Pool and lawn care are included. Home is move in ready. Great location near school, bike path and all amenities. The neighbor friendly Town of Windermere hosts many community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 TRYON PLACE have any available units?
2634 TRYON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windermere, FL.
What amenities does 2634 TRYON PLACE have?
Some of 2634 TRYON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 TRYON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2634 TRYON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 TRYON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2634 TRYON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windermere.
Does 2634 TRYON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2634 TRYON PLACE offers parking.
Does 2634 TRYON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2634 TRYON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 TRYON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2634 TRYON PLACE has a pool.
Does 2634 TRYON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2634 TRYON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 TRYON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2634 TRYON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2634 TRYON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2634 TRYON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
