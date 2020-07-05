All apartments in Windermere
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

1115 Estancia Woods Loop

1115 Estancia Woods Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Estancia Woods Loop, Windermere, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
4 Bedrm Pool Home In Windermere For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: January 27, 2020

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $4700.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $5100.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $5100.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $4700/month
1115 Estancia Woods Loop
Windermere, Florida 34786
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Estancia At Windermere
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4.5
Property Sub Type: Two Story Single Family Home
Square Ft: 4239
Year Built: 2017

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Very Clean Property
*Move In Ready!
*3 Car Garage
*Office Too!
*Upstairs Bonus Area Too!
*In-Ground POOL
*Backyard Patio
*Jacuzzi/Hot Tub
*Fenced In Yard
*Huge Master Suite
*Living, Family & Dining Rooms
*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub
*Huge Family Room
*Eat In Kitchen
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Hardwood Flooring
*Tile Flooring
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*Wired For Alarm
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Dog Park
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Professional Grade Monogram Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*Assigned School-Windermere High School
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: January 27, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 408 WEST, take Good Holmes Road- Exit 2, Left on Good Holmes Road, Right on Old Winter Garden Road for 3 Miles, Left on Maguire Road, go 2 miles, Estancia at Windermere will be on the Right.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5332871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Estancia Woods Loop have any available units?
1115 Estancia Woods Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windermere, FL.
What amenities does 1115 Estancia Woods Loop have?
Some of 1115 Estancia Woods Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Estancia Woods Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Estancia Woods Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Estancia Woods Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Estancia Woods Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Estancia Woods Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Estancia Woods Loop offers parking.
Does 1115 Estancia Woods Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Estancia Woods Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Estancia Woods Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1115 Estancia Woods Loop has a pool.
Does 1115 Estancia Woods Loop have accessible units?
Yes, 1115 Estancia Woods Loop has accessible units.
Does 1115 Estancia Woods Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Estancia Woods Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Estancia Woods Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Estancia Woods Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

