3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
172 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5614 Donnelly Cir
5614 Donnelly Circle, Williamsburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1865 sqft
Donelly Circle - Property Id: 202326 Beautiful 3/2 Home in a quite neighborhood. Open floor plan with distinct living, dining and family room areas. Close to SR 528, I-4, Airport, attractions and multiple shopping.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5939 Petunia Lane
5939 Petunia Lane, Williamsburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1952 sqft
5939 Petunia Lane Available 05/15/20 FREE RENT - 3 Bedrm Home Near Sea World For Rent (SEE TERMS) - ****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!**** Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5356 WATERVISTA DRIVE
5356 Watervista Drive, Williamsburg, FL
Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with screened in private pool. Gated Community, nestled in the small town of Williamsburg in South Orlando close to the attractions, airport, shopping and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1295 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
37 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1322 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
32 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
20 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
28 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
40 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
171 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1323 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop Unit 29, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1764 sqft
Highly upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story town home. Large living & dining room combo. Volume ceilings. Beautiful wood floors. Solid wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Private covered patio with brick pavers.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133
8036 Cool Breeze Dr Unit 133, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1777 sqft
Live where others vacation, LITERALLY! Very Nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse for rent at Vista Cay.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Heritage Place
1 Unit Available
12868 Gettysburg Circle
12868 Gettysburg Circle, Orange County, FL
Great Location, well maintained spacious home with pool! House features tile through out, eating space in kitchen, all appliances included, open floor plan, & auto garage door opener. New Roof! Close to shopping, schools, 417 & more.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3172 AQUA VIRGO LOOP
3172 Aqua Virgo Loop, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1767 sqft
From the moment you enter this beautiful mediterranean 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home, you will be ready to call it yours. As you enter, the second story windows shine natural light onto your first floor open concept living/dinning/kitchen area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE
11630 Darlington Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1657 sqft
This gorgeous home is A MUST SEE! Updated kitchen with granite counter top, blinds throughout the house, updated master shower and beautiful appliances. Property is close to major roads and parks in the zip code with the BEST SCHOOLS.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5051 TIDEVIEW CIRCLE
5051 Tideview Cir Unit 75, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1741 sqft
Are you relocating to or within ORLANDO, the City of Beautiful? Do you need a new place? Would you like to live in a MAINTENANCE-FREE, RESORT-STYLE home, and VACATION every single day? This townhouse AWAITS YOU with technically THREE SUITES - THREE
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
20 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,671
1279 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hunters Creek
24 Units Available
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1604 sqft
Great location, with easy access to six parks, Hunters Creek Golf Course, and nearby shopping and dining. Units feature walk-in closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Residents can enjoy communal pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
