2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 AM
115 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
10866 WHEATON COURT
10866 Wheaton Court, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Great Rental Opportunity! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet and convenient Williamsburg.
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Dr.
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Drive, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1851 sqft
Listing Agent - Cristine Cosentino - cristinecosentino@gmail.com - 407-234-2084 - Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage house with a very spacious living/dining room. Centrally located, few minutes away from Dr. P.
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
$
31 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1022 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
$
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1023 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
$
20 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1111 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
$
40 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1127 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
$
38 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1035 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
$
32 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1157 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
$
36 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
$
27 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
$
34 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
20 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1136 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Hunters Creek
15 Units Available
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1153 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
$
171 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
1 Unit Available
11833 Westwood Blvd.
11833 Westwood Blvd, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1150 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Step outside and into a world of quiet serenity.
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 212, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
936 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.
1 Unit Available
11532 WESTWOOD BOULEVARD
11532 Westwood Blvd, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
971 sqft
Come and get this newly refurbished 2 bed 2 bath Condo unit on the First floor right at the entrance to the pool and Clubhouse. Lexington Place is a great condo community in midtown, next to Sea World and near Epcot.
World Gateway
29 Units Available
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1028 sqft
The GreeneWay-417, I-4, Nickelodeon Suites Resort, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, Lake Bryan, Walt Disney World, Gaylord Palms Resort, Sea World are nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, pool, onsite laundry, 24-hour fitness center, bark park.
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Essex in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Osceola Corporate Center
80 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
$
13 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
16 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
