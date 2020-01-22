5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE

Amenities
This home is located in the heart of Williamsburg, close to all the attractions, 528, I-4,and the airport. Waterview is a gated community with monitored, private security system which you control from your phone. This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home also features 2 bonus rooms for your families enjoyment. Rent includes basic lawn care, community pool, tennis courts, basic Spectrum TV/Cable, an exercise room, all of which are included in the HOA fee paid by the landlord. This No Smoking / No Pet home offers amenities not found in many other communities.