Williamsburg, FL
5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:58 AM

5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE

5408 Watervista Drive · No Longer Available
Williamsburg
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5408 Watervista Drive, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This home is located in the heart of Williamsburg, close to all the attractions, 528, I-4,and the airport. Waterview is a gated community with monitored, private security system which you control from your phone. This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home also features 2 bonus rooms for your families enjoyment. Rent includes basic lawn care, community pool, tennis courts, basic Spectrum TV/Cable, an exercise room, all of which are included in the HOA fee paid by the landlord. This No Smoking / No Pet home offers amenities not found in many other communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE have any available units?
5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, FL.
What amenities does 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 WATERVISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

