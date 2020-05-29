11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT

Amenities

Well maintained super clean waterfront home in Parkview Pointe where rentals do not become available very often. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Home is light and bright with water views from living areas and master bedroom. Eat-in kitchen with recent new stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with recent new washer & dryer included. Large screened porch overlooking the water. 2-car garage with electric door opener. Lawn care and exterior pest control included. A/C 1 year old. Community features nearby clubhouse with heated pool & spa, tennis courts, exercise room and large great room with kitchen for meetings and social events. Great location near shopping, area theme parks, major highways, Orlando International Airport, International Drive and Lockheed Martin. No smoking or pets allowed by tenant.Please see virtual tour for showings until the last week of May.