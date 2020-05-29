All apartments in Williamsburg
Find more places like 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamsburg, FL
/
11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT

11524 Pumpkin Seed Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Williamsburg
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11524 Pumpkin Seed Court, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Well maintained super clean waterfront home in Parkview Pointe where rentals do not become available very often. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Home is light and bright with water views from living areas and master bedroom. Eat-in kitchen with recent new stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with recent new washer & dryer included. Large screened porch overlooking the water. 2-car garage with electric door opener. Lawn care and exterior pest control included. A/C 1 year old. Community features nearby clubhouse with heated pool & spa, tennis courts, exercise room and large great room with kitchen for meetings and social events. Great location near shopping, area theme parks, major highways, Orlando International Airport, International Drive and Lockheed Martin. No smoking or pets allowed by tenant.Please see virtual tour for showings until the last week of May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT have any available units?
11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, FL.
What amenities does 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT have?
Some of 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT currently offering any rent specials?
11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT is pet friendly.
Does 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT offer parking?
Yes, 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT offers parking.
Does 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT have a pool?
Yes, 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT has a pool.
Does 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT have accessible units?
No, 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11524 PUMPKIN SEED CT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamsburg 2 BedroomsWilliamsburg 3 Bedrooms
Williamsburg Apartments with GymWilliamsburg Apartments with Parking
Williamsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College