Westchester, FL
9602 Southwest 39th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

9602 Southwest 39th Street

9602 SW 39th St · (786) 592-2443
Location

9602 SW 39th St, Westchester, FL 33165
Westchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9602 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9602 Southwest 39th Street Apt #9602, Miami, FL 33165 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/15/2020. Pets: allowed. Two bedroom, one bath duplex unit in unbeatable location near Bird Road. New kitchen cabinets, new central A/C and new water heaters. Unit has washer and dryer. Beautiful screened porch and utility shed in back, previously used as "man-cave", with its own bathroom and kitchen. Available April 1st. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628492 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9602 Southwest 39th Street have any available units?
9602 Southwest 39th Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9602 Southwest 39th Street have?
Some of 9602 Southwest 39th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9602 Southwest 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9602 Southwest 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9602 Southwest 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9602 Southwest 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9602 Southwest 39th Street offer parking?
No, 9602 Southwest 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9602 Southwest 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9602 Southwest 39th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9602 Southwest 39th Street have a pool?
No, 9602 Southwest 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9602 Southwest 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 9602 Southwest 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9602 Southwest 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9602 Southwest 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9602 Southwest 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9602 Southwest 39th Street has units with air conditioning.
