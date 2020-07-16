Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

9602 Southwest 39th Street Apt #9602, Miami, FL 33165 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/15/2020. Pets: allowed. Two bedroom, one bath duplex unit in unbeatable location near Bird Road. New kitchen cabinets, new central A/C and new water heaters. Unit has washer and dryer. Beautiful screened porch and utility shed in back, previously used as "man-cave", with its own bathroom and kitchen. Available April 1st. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628492 ]