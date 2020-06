Amenities

Prime Westchester area...2nd Floor, 2 beds 1 bath apt., with central a/c, private parking for 2 cars, washer and dryer downstairs. Freshly painted and with updates. Accordion shutters through out. Please no smoking or pets. Keep in mind unit is on 2nd floor and no elevators. This is duplex style home with the apt. upstairs, rent includes water, tenant has separate electric meter. Rapid approval process. Please Do Not Disturb Residents. Must set appointment in all showings.