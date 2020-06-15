21 Norwood Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport parking

3/1 Home in Pensacola! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home just got a new coat of paint, and will also be having a new kitchen installed. The kitchen will feature modern appliances. The bathroom will be worked on as well, and new Has fresh paint. Will be getting new kitchen, new appliances, bathroom work, and the property will have brand new tile floors throughout. Located on the side of the house is a carport. Contact us today for more information!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



(RLNE5055790)