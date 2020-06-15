All apartments in West Pensacola
21 Norwood Dr.

21 Norwood Drive · (813) 321-0166
Location

21 Norwood Drive, West Pensacola, FL 32506
Pen Haven

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
parking
3/1 Home in Pensacola! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home just got a new coat of paint, and will also be having a new kitchen installed. The kitchen will feature modern appliances. The bathroom will be worked on as well, and new Has fresh paint. Will be getting new kitchen, new appliances, bathroom work, and the property will have brand new tile floors throughout. Located on the side of the house is a carport. Contact us today for more information!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5055790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Norwood Dr. have any available units?
21 Norwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Pensacola, FL.
What amenities does 21 Norwood Dr. have?
Some of 21 Norwood Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Norwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Norwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Norwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Norwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 21 Norwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 21 Norwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 21 Norwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Norwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Norwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 21 Norwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Norwood Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 21 Norwood Dr. has accessible units.
Does 21 Norwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Norwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Norwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Norwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
