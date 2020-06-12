/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:30 PM
137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Pensacola, FL
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Corry Heights
1 Unit Available
15 LIEUTENANT DR
15 Lieutenant Street, West Pensacola, FL
This cottage near NAS and Corry Station has the charm and history of Pensacola with great updates! Come home to beautiful hardwood floors, a great floor plan that includes a spacious extension, updated lighting and a fenced in back yard! Close to
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
3764 W Gadsden St
3764 West Gadsden Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1491 sqft
Spacious 3/2 Available now! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. The bathrooms have been updated, and the kitchen will be going through some repairs as well.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
2916 N U St
2916 North U Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has central heat and air, a fenced in back yard and front and back deck great for entertaining! The home has brand new laminate vinyl plank
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fiveash
1 Unit Available
3304 W Mallory St
3304 West Mallory Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1263 sqft
Beautiful 3/1 home with carport in Pensacola! - This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath is located just minutes from Downtown Pensacola. This home has many features that will suit your needs.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 N. Green St.
603 North Green Street, West Pensacola, FL
New 4/2 family home located in Pensacola! - Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pensacola. This home features all tile flooring, spacious rooms, open kitchen, and has a large fenced in back yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1022 Trenton Dr
1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Great 3/1 located in Pensacola - 1022 Trenton Dr is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Mayfair neighborhood of Pensacola. Solid structure on a great sized lot! Central heat & Air! Kitchen updated and house rewired to copper in 2014.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Deuna Park
1 Unit Available
21 JANET ST
21 Janet Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1250 sqft
3BR/2BA home with no carpet. Living/dining combo, kitchen with electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large laundry room with lots of built in cabinets for storage. Central air and gas heat. Enclosed front porch, chain link fenced backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4206 W JACKSON AVE
4206 West Jackson Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1107 sqft
Huge fenced in yard! Brick siding! Detached garage/storage! Large carport added! Great family home!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
The Cottages at Marcus Lake
1 Unit Available
4004 EMBERS LANDING
4004 Embers Landing, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1770 sqft
Lovely pet-friendly home located in the Cottages at Marcus Lakes HOA. This home features an open living room with a cozy, decorative gas fireplace! It also has an eat-in kitchen with a fridge, oven, and dishwasher.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1104 REVERE DR
1104 Revere Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1227 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located conveniently in Mayfair. This home features tile throughout, electric stove, dishwasher, and a large fenced in backyard. This home is located minutes from Fairfield Dr and Mobile Hwy.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Britton Place
1 Unit Available
2209 W YONGE ST
2209 West Yonge Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
984 sqft
Cute home for rent in Pensacola! Located in central Pensacola, this home is close to lots of shopping, restaurants, and attractions. Updated flooring, kitchen, and bathrooms. Indoor laundry. HUGE yard with large detached work shed.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
232 EMERALD AVE
232 Emerald Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
This 4 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for families. This home is located in the Mayfair neighborhood. This home is entirely fenced in. Come take a look inside and admire the tile flooring throughout the home.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
901 S MADISON DR
901 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
988 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent in Pensacola! Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Will be getting fresh apint.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
211 TENNESSEE DR
211 Tennessee Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$795
908 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! Freshly painted, granite countertops, spacious bonus room. Contact us for more information.
1 of 5
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1009 KEARNY DR
1009 Kearny Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1136 sqft
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home for rent in Pensacola. Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Fresh paint.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
236 AQUAMARINE AVE
236 Aquamarine Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
Charming home for rent in Pensacola. Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Fresh paint. New appliances. New floors. New light fixtures.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
157 W. Garfield Drive
157 Garfield Dr, West Pensacola, FL
4/2 Cozy rental home in Pensacola - Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Pensacola. The home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a beautiful back-splash.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oaklawn
1 Unit Available
3805 WARD BLVD
3805 Ward Boulevard, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house is in a great location; close to Downtown Pensacola, along with lots of restaurants, shopping, and schools. Updated paint, flooring, and appliances. New roof. One car carport.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2802 W GONZALEZ ST
2802 West Gonzalez Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1824 sqft
Come check out this large 3BD/2BA in Pensacola! This house spans an impressive 1,824 sq feet and features a large living room and kitchen with new appliances and gas hot water heater.
Results within 1 mile of West Pensacola
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1117 W LA RUA ST
1117 West La Rua Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
994 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house is in a great location in the North Hill area; close to Downtown Pensacola, along with lots of restaurants, shopping, and schools. Updated pictures will be coming soon.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westpointe Heritage
1 Unit Available
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2
1910 West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL
Cute 4/1 in Pensacola! - Quaint 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This property is still being renovated, but features new cabinets, new appliances, and a 1-car garage. More pictures are to come soon.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bel-air
1 Unit Available
31 Patton Dr.
31 Patton Drive, Warrington, FL
Beautiful 4/2 located in Pensacola, Fl! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 5 miles from NAS Pensacola and Downtown Pensacola.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7071 LAKE JOANNE DR
7071 Lake Joanne Dr, Myrtle Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1300 sqft
Built new in 2016!! Beautiful three bedroom apartment with two full baths. Nine foot ceilings and modern styling. Large kitchen that include appliances fridge, dishwasher and stove . Washer and dryer hookups in all apartments.
Similar Pages
West Pensacola 2 BedroomsWest Pensacola 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Pensacola 3 BedroomsWest Pensacola Accessible ApartmentsWest Pensacola Apartments with Balcony
West Pensacola Apartments with GarageWest Pensacola Apartments with GymWest Pensacola Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Pensacola Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLValparaiso, FL