105 Apartments for rent in West Pensacola, FL with balcony

Oakdale
1 Unit Available
702 Lynch Street
702 Lynch St, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
This 2 bdrm, 1 bath unit is located on a shaded lot in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features an open kitchen and living area. Washer /dryer hookups, small back patio and vinyl flooring throughout.

Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.

Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
2916 N U St
2916 North U Street, West Pensacola, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$945
888 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has central heat and air, a fenced in back yard and front and back deck great for entertaining! The home has brand new laminate vinyl plank

Deuna Park
1 Unit Available
21 JANET ST
21 Janet Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1250 sqft
3BR/2BA home with no carpet. Living/dining combo, kitchen with electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large laundry room with lots of built in cabinets for storage. Central air and gas heat. Enclosed front porch, chain link fenced backyard.

Fairfax Manor
1 Unit Available
5 N EDGEWOOD CIR
5 Edgewood Circle, West Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
533 sqft
Upstairs Unit with Side Entry Triplex~ Located in a Cul-de-Sac of SW Pensacola. Over 500 sq.ft. of living space with cul de sac parking only. Home includes beautiful wood look vinyl flooring .
1 Unit Available
263 S E ST
263 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1537 sqft
Great opportunity for luxury living close to downtown Pensacola, convenient for shopping and delicious restaurants. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage is 1 year old .

Bel-air
1 Unit Available
31 Patton Dr.
31 Patton Drive, Warrington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 located in Pensacola, Fl! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 5 miles from NAS Pensacola and Downtown Pensacola.

Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3016 Brigantine Drive
3016 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
888 sqft
3016 Brigantine Drive Available 06/15/20 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to shopping, restaurants, NAS, and 20 minutes to Pensacola Beach! NO CARPET! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate in the bedrooms.

Lakewood
1 Unit Available
206 HERMEY AVE
206 Hermey Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1214 sqft
Convenient to NAS & Corry! Living/dining combination. Kitchen with stove & refrigerator. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 2nd bathroom/laundry combination with door to backyard. Fenced backyard. Covered porch. Small pets considered with owner approval.

Lakewood
1 Unit Available
300 SEAMARGE LN
300 Seamarge Lane, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1645 sqft
Almost new home! Only minutes from downtown Pensacola & close to bases. Three marinas & a public boat ramp nearby. Living room with cathedral ceiling & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops.

Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
924 MICHIGAN AVE
924 West Michigan Avenue, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1388 sqft
This quaint, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom sits conveniently near restaurants, shopping, and is only minutes from downtown Pensacola. Perfect commute to NAS and not far from beautiful beaches.

1 Unit Available
5205 CHARBAR DR
5205 Charbar Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Nice apartment located off Mobile Hwy between Massachusetts and Michigan Ave. This 2 bed 1 bath property features a large living area that opens to dining space. The spacious galley kitchen offers plenty of room for cooking and storage plus a pantry.

Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3008 BRIGANTINE DR
3008 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling.
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

The Atriums
1 Unit Available
6305 LANGLEY PLACE RD
6305 Langley Place Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Northeast townhome! Nice home with several upgrades including updated windows and quartz countertops in kitchen. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Living/dining combination. Unique atrium in center of home.

1 Unit Available
31 E BURGESS RD
31 East Burgess Road, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$730
1100 sqft
great location close to malls and schools owner pays water and trash. Inside laundry and over patio as well.

Hampton Lake
1 Unit Available
9572 Cobblebrook Drive
9572 Cobblebrook Drive, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
888 sqft
Pensacola - Hampton Lake - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - fully furnished - This town home is in a great location in west Pensacola off Dog Track Road in the Hampton Lake development. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is completely furnished.

Logan Place
1 Unit Available
3401 Wasatch Range Loop
3401 Wasatch Range Loop, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1689 sqft
3401 Wasatch Range Loop Available 06/19/20 - Beautiful Brick home located in Logan Place Subdivision Close Navy Federal, Saufley Field, I-10, schools, and more! Over 1600 sq. ft. of living space with a 2 car garage.

Coral Creek Two
1 Unit Available
1913 CORAL ISLAND RD
1913 Coral Island Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1414 sqft
This home has unique Spanish lace plaster like walls with bull nose corners and a cathedral ceiling in the great room, kitchen & formal dining.

Marcus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3002 CONSTANTINE DR
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

Coral Village
1 Unit Available
1005 ANTIGUA CIR
1005 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1186 sqft
Convenient to NAS & Corry! Living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry. Inside laundry. Split master suite with garden tub & walk-in closet. Privacy fenced backyard with covered porch.

Amelia Place
1 Unit Available
3312 LINGER CT
3312 Linger Court, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Fabulous home located in Amelia Place Subdivision *** INTERIOR FEATURES: large Living Room with high ceilings ~ Kitchen is fully equipped and includes a Breakfast Nook ~ Spacious Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet ~ Master Bathroom with Double

Myrtle Grove West
1 Unit Available
7116 PEARSON RD
7116 Pearson Rd, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$765
962 sqft
2/2 Second Floor Apartment~ Off Fairfield, Close to Mobile Hwy. Over 900 sq.ft. of living space with open floor plan. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are included in the rent.
"Well I found him in Pensacola, in a trailer in the sand, the man from the picture, creased and yellow in my hand, creased and yellow in my hand" - From "Pensacola" by Joan Osborne

Of course, there's far more than just trailers in the sand in this part of the Florida Panhandle. West Pensacola is a part of the greater Pensacola metro area that is home to just over 21,300 people, per the 2010 U.S. Census. As might be expected, it's west of South Pensacola but it's also south of Southeast Pensacola. Who said geography was an exact science? The west designee is also fairly close to Pensacola Naval Air Station. From the shores of the Gulf of Mexico to the blue-greens of Escambia Bay, it's a region heavily influenced by water -- but with many other things to offer as well. See more

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Pensacola renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

