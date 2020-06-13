98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Pensacola, FL
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 48
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 14
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 37
1 of 62
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 3
1 of 14
1 of 13
"Well I found him in Pensacola, in a trailer in the sand, the man from the picture, creased and yellow in my hand, creased and yellow in my hand" - From "Pensacola" by Joan Osborne
Of course, there's far more than just trailers in the sand in this part of the Florida Panhandle. West Pensacola is a part of the greater Pensacola metro area that is home to just over 21,300 people, per the 2010 U.S. Census. As might be expected, it's west of South Pensacola but it's also south of Southeast Pensacola. Who said geography was an exact science? The west designee is also fairly close to Pensacola Naval Air Station. From the shores of the Gulf of Mexico to the blue-greens of Escambia Bay, it's a region heavily influenced by water -- but with many other things to offer as well. See more
Finding an apartment in West Pensacola that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.