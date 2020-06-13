Apartment List
/
FL
/
west pensacola
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Pensacola, FL

Finding an apartment in West Pensacola that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
2916 N U St
2916 North U Street, West Pensacola, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$945
888 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has central heat and air, a fenced in back yard and front and back deck great for entertaining! The home has brand new laminate vinyl plank

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1022 Trenton Dr
1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Great 3/1 located in Pensacola - 1022 Trenton Dr is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Mayfair neighborhood of Pensacola. Solid structure on a great sized lot! Central heat & Air! Kitchen updated and house rewired to copper in 2014.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Deuna Park
1 Unit Available
21 JANET ST
21 Janet Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1250 sqft
3BR/2BA home with no carpet. Living/dining combo, kitchen with electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large laundry room with lots of built in cabinets for storage. Central air and gas heat. Enclosed front porch, chain link fenced backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Cottages at Marcus Lake
1 Unit Available
4004 EMBERS LANDING
4004 Embers Landing, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1770 sqft
Lovely pet-friendly home located in the Cottages at Marcus Lakes HOA. This home features an open living room with a cozy, decorative gas fireplace! It also has an eat-in kitchen with a fridge, oven, and dishwasher.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1104 REVERE DR
1104 Revere Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1227 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located conveniently in Mayfair. This home features tile throughout, electric stove, dishwasher, and a large fenced in backyard. This home is located minutes from Fairfield Dr and Mobile Hwy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
232 EMERALD AVE
232 Emerald Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
This 4 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for families. This home is located in the Mayfair neighborhood. This home is entirely fenced in. Come take a look inside and admire the tile flooring throughout the home.
Results within 1 mile of West Pensacola

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bel-air
1 Unit Available
31 Patton Dr.
31 Patton Drive, Warrington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 located in Pensacola, Fl! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 5 miles from NAS Pensacola and Downtown Pensacola.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westpointe Heritage
1 Unit Available
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2
1910 West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1015 sqft
Cute 4/1 in Pensacola! - Quaint 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This property is still being renovated, but features new cabinets, new appliances, and a 1-car garage. More pictures are to come soon.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3016 Brigantine Drive
3016 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
888 sqft
3016 Brigantine Drive Available 06/15/20 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to shopping, restaurants, NAS, and 20 minutes to Pensacola Beach! NO CARPET! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate in the bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
206 HERMEY AVE
206 Hermey Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1214 sqft
Convenient to NAS & Corry! Living/dining combination. Kitchen with stove & refrigerator. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 2nd bathroom/laundry combination with door to backyard. Fenced backyard. Covered porch. Small pets considered with owner approval.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5205 CHARBAR DR
5205 Charbar Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Nice apartment located off Mobile Hwy between Massachusetts and Michigan Ave. This 2 bed 1 bath property features a large living area that opens to dining space. The spacious galley kitchen offers plenty of room for cooking and storage plus a pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Wedgewood
1 Unit Available
209 DONALD DR
209 Donald Drive, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located conveniently close to Pensacola Bay. This home features beautiful wood flooring throughout. The all white appliances in the kitchen blend perfectly with the white cabinets and dark counter tops.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
15 Audusson Ave
15 Audusson Avenue, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1424 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home - NEW PICS COMING SOON! Application fee is $50.
Results within 5 miles of West Pensacola
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5820 Sanders Street Unit C
5820 Sanders Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5820 Sanders Street Unit C Available 06/15/20 Stylish 2 bed 1 bath duplex - Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for rent. Close to the interstate, restaurants and shopping. The property is centrally located off of Creighton Rd.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7603 Charity Drive, #3
7603 Charity Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
795 sqft
- 2/1 mobile home with central heat and HVAC. Nice open space in living room and kitchen. The property comes with washer/dryer hook ups. Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent! Located right off of Pace Blvd and Hwy 29.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
908 Polk Avenue
908 Polk Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$895
1109 sqft
Charming 4/1 home in Pensacola - Come take a look as this charming home in Pensacola, Florida. Located just 4 miles from NAS Pensacola and 5 miles from downtown Pensacola, this home is perfect for military families.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hampton Lake
1 Unit Available
9572 Cobblebrook Drive
9572 Cobblebrook Drive, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
888 sqft
Pensacola - Hampton Lake - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - fully furnished - This town home is in a great location in west Pensacola off Dog Track Road in the Hampton Lake development. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is completely furnished.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
665 Royce St
665 Royce Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
920 sqft
Cute Home, Even Better Location! - This home is in a great location of Pensacola. Near Cordova Mall, movie theaters, restaurants, and so much more! Shady backyard is fenced. Extra room could be office space or 3rd bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess unit H-1
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Monica
1 Unit Available
7130 Balboa Drive
7130 Balboa Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
7130 Balboa Dr - Property Id: 81082 This is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Close to NAS Pensacola. Freshly painted, New flooring throughout entire home, and ready for move in immediately.
City Guide for West Pensacola, FL

"Well I found him in Pensacola, in a trailer in the sand, the man from the picture, creased and yellow in my hand, creased and yellow in my hand" - From "Pensacola" by Joan Osborne

Of course, there's far more than just trailers in the sand in this part of the Florida Panhandle. West Pensacola is a part of the greater Pensacola metro area that is home to just over 21,300 people, per the 2010 U.S. Census. As might be expected, it's west of South Pensacola but it's also south of Southeast Pensacola. Who said geography was an exact science? The west designee is also fairly close to Pensacola Naval Air Station. From the shores of the Gulf of Mexico to the blue-greens of Escambia Bay, it's a region heavily influenced by water -- but with many other things to offer as well. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Pensacola, FL

Finding an apartment in West Pensacola that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

West Pensacola 2 BedroomsWest Pensacola 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Pensacola 3 BedroomsWest Pensacola Accessible ApartmentsWest Pensacola Apartments with Balcony
West Pensacola Apartments with GarageWest Pensacola Apartments with GymWest Pensacola Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Pensacola Apartments with Parking
West Pensacola Apartments with PoolWest Pensacola Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Pensacola Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Pensacola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College