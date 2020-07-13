71 Apartments for rent in West Pensacola, FL with parking
Of course, there's far more than just trailers in the sand in this part of the Florida Panhandle. West Pensacola is a part of the greater Pensacola metro area that is home to just over 21,300 people, per the 2010 U.S. Census. As might be expected, it's west of South Pensacola but it's also south of Southeast Pensacola. Who said geography was an exact science? The west designee is also fairly close to Pensacola Naval Air Station. From the shores of the Gulf of Mexico to the blue-greens of Escambia Bay, it's a region heavily influenced by water -- but with many other things to offer as well. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Pensacola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.