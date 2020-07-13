Apartment List
71 Apartments for rent in West Pensacola, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Pensacola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Mayfair
1022 TRENTON DR
1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house has beautiful hardwood floors and a spacious kitchen. Carport is located in the front of the property, with a fenced-in yard in the back.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Villages at Marcus Lake
3116 TWO SISTERS WAY
3116 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2365 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home located close to Military bases and shopping in West Pensacola. With just under 2,400 sqft you will have plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Fairfax Manor
5 N EDGEWOOD CIR
5 Edgewood Circle, West Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
533 sqft
Upstairs Unit with Side Entry Triplex~ Located in a Cul-de-Sac of SW Pensacola. Over 500 sq.ft. of living space with cul de sac parking only. Home includes beautiful wood look vinyl flooring .

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4206 W JACKSON AVE
4206 West Jackson Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1107 sqft
Huge fenced in yard! Brick siding! Detached garage/storage! Large carport added! Great family home!

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mayfair
157 W. Garfield Drive
157 Garfield Dr, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1401 sqft
4/2 Cozy rental home in Pensacola - Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Pensacola. The home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a beautiful back-splash.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
613 NEW YORK DR
613 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
968 sqft
This home has new carpets. The interior features a large foyer with a split floorplan. The kitchen is open and spacious overlooking the family room. The back yard is privacy fenced with a large separate garage/workshop and a large covered porch.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
118 ELM ST
118 Elm Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
945 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath for rent in Pensacola! This property has been recently updated and features fresh paint, newer carpet, newer appliances, updated fixtures, and more! Carport PLUS detached one car garage with extended workshop area.
Results within 1 mile of West Pensacola

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
355 S E ST
355 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1542 sqft
Beautiful condo located in the much desirable downtown Pensacola area. You'll find the exciting lifestyle you've been dreaming of and enjoy luxury living at it's finest. Warm and welcoming feel.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
357 S E St
357 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 S E St in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
7071 LAKE JOANNE DR
7071 Lake Joanne Dr, Myrtle Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1300 sqft
Built new in 2016!! Beautiful three bedroom apartment with two full baths. Nine foot ceilings and modern styling. Large kitchen that include appliances fridge, dishwasher and stove . Washer and dryer hookups in all apartments.
Results within 5 miles of West Pensacola
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sachem Road
7300 Sachem Road, Myrtle Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1107 sqft
7300 Sachem Rd is a nicely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in West Pensacola. The entire yard is fenced with a covered carport and outside storage closet. The backyard is huge with plenty of room to play.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marcus Pointe
3002 Constantine Drive
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! - Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
464 Shiloh Drive
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Springfield
3024 Flintlock Drive
3024 Flintlock Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1184 sqft
3024 Flintlock Drive Available 08/15/20 Easy access to bases, I-10 & Navy Federal campus! - Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar - new stove & refrigerator in process of being installed.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Bayou Place
8005 CAYENNE WAY
8005 Cayenne Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1669 sqft
Lovely 3BR/2BA brick home with a 2-car garage located just minutes away from NAS and Corry Station.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
3805 North 10th Avenue
3805 North 10th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
2761 sqft
This large 3BA/2.5BA home had the garage closed in to offer another large living space. The spacious living room opens to the formal dining room and elongated kitchen which features all appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Floridian
5995 Makenna Dr.
5995 Makenna Dr, Bellview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2402 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home! - Conveniently located -- easy access to bases, interstate & Navy Federal complex. Home is only a year old. Formal living room with high ceiling.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Bellview Pines
6657 Bellview Pines Road
6657 Bellview Pines Road, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
This delightful home located in Pensacola FL is now available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Olive Heights
1190 CAPITOL BLVD
1190 Capital Boulevard, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1034 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in North Pensacola off Hwy. 29 with over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space. Property features an open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2810 DONLEY ST
2810 Donley Street, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Great home ready for new tenant! Large wooded backyard is fully fenced ~ Interior of home features tile floors throughout ~ Eat In Kitchen ~ Master Bedroom with En-Suite Bathroom ~ 2 Guest Bedrooms and Guest Bathroom ~ Washer and Dryer Hookups

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
9549 LARAMIE DR
9549 Laramie Drive, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1490 sqft
This home has it all; minutes from NAS, the Sugar White Beaches of Perdido Key and Great Schools! Upon entering the home you will appreciate the 9' ceilings throughout and the vaulted ceiling in the family room to give a very spacious feeling.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Villas at Silverton
7881 STONEBROOK DR
7881 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
Beautiful Villa with 2 full baths and lots of closet space. Fully equipped kitchen and inside laundry with washer/dryer hookups. A must see!
City Guide for West Pensacola, FL

"Well I found him in Pensacola, in a trailer in the sand, the man from the picture, creased and yellow in my hand, creased and yellow in my hand" - From "Pensacola" by Joan Osborne

Of course, there's far more than just trailers in the sand in this part of the Florida Panhandle. West Pensacola is a part of the greater Pensacola metro area that is home to just over 21,300 people, per the 2010 U.S. Census. As might be expected, it's west of South Pensacola but it's also south of Southeast Pensacola. Who said geography was an exact science? The west designee is also fairly close to Pensacola Naval Air Station. From the shores of the Gulf of Mexico to the blue-greens of Escambia Bay, it's a region heavily influenced by water -- but with many other things to offer as well. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Pensacola, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Pensacola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

