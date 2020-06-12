/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
275 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
3 Units Available
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6426 SW 16th St
6426 Southwest 16th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful West Miami Modern Home on tree-lined street. Completely and tastefully renovated from bottom to top! 2 Bedrooms each with custom closet.One Spa inspired bathroom, new cabinets,glass shower, bidet-toilet combo.
Results within 1 mile of West Miami
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7140 SW 22 St 1
7140 Southwest 22nd Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
7140 SW 22 St (1/2Duplex) - Property Id: 253699 Front unit on a fully remodeled Duplex, with new kitchen cabinets, appliances and granite tops. The unit has new wood like porcelain tiles, bathroom, doors, paint, impact doors and windows.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada
1 Unit Available
833 E Wallace Street
833 Wallace St, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1062 sqft
833 Wallace Street - Property Id: 289219 Great North Gables location. Immaculate, bright & spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath with open floor plan. Living/dinning plus Florida room & separate laundry.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Terrace
2 Units Available
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6850 SW 29th st
6850 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2/2 in West Miami, spacious master bedroom, nice backyard with pool to entertain. water, pool manteinance and yard paid by landlord.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5795 SW 34th St
5795 Southwest 34th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1701 S RED RD
1701 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
A place to call home in a great location. Cozy 2/2, plus dining and florida room, eat-in kitchen large laundry room, covered porch; plenty of closet space; 1-car garage. Just painted indoor/outdoor, new laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
3240 SW 57th Ave
3240 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Biltmore Hotel and Nicklaus Children"s Hospital Area, Roomy 2 bedroom & 1 bath home in Schenley Park. Across from Coral Gables. All wood and tile floors throughout. Updated bathroom, Family and Formal Dining Rooms, New Central A/C.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
5170 NW 2nd Ter
5170 Northwest 2nd Terrace, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
Duplex Centrally located in an area with high demand. Front unit has 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom with New Impact Windows, New Roof, New Ceramic Tile and New Kitchen. New Paver Driveway. Large Private Backyard. Ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
210 NW 55th Ct
210 Northwest 55th Court, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious One Story Duplex in great location, walking distance to Flagler. No Pets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
2035 SW 60th Ct
2035 Southwest 60th Court, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Cute and cozy tropical paradise. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a den pool home is a tropical retreat. The kitchen and bathroom were recently remodeled.
Results within 5 miles of West Miami
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Dadeland
193 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1101 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Coral Gables Section
25 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Riviera
40 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
21 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1342 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Allapattah
8 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
810 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful CFH Group Community! This 14 acre property features 7 buildings with 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Golden Pines
34 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1024 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Similar Pages
West Miami 1 BedroomsWest Miami 2 BedroomsWest Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Miami 3 BedroomsWest Miami Accessible ApartmentsWest Miami Apartments with Balcony
West Miami Apartments with GarageWest Miami Apartments with GymWest Miami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Miami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Miami Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FL