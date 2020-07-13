147 Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
17 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Westbrooke
2538 Ventura Circle
2538 Ventura Circle, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1508 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath home on one of the best lots. Mature landscaping, private backyard with no homes behind and nice views. Privacy fenced with/shading oak tree. Open kitchen with 42'' cabinets with crown molding and tiled backsplash.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Estates of Canova Park
547 Jennifer Circle
547 Jennifer Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
55+ Community with clubhouse, community pool, shuffleboard and a host of community activities including card games, bingo, pot luck dinners, dancing groups, golf groups and Veteran gatherings.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Hammock Lakes East
64 Sedgewood Circle
64 Sedgewood Circle, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1890 sqft
Newly updated and remodeled rental home in Hammock Lakes. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has new carpets in all the bedrooms. Tile in the baths and plank flooring in the main living areas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mintons Corner
120 Laurel Oak St.
120 Laurel Oak Street, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Great location two bedroom one bath with a garage - Great location 2-bedroom 1-bath with a one-car garage. Close to the Melbourne Mall. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5912615)

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3071 Mary Street
3071 Mary Street, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1263 sqft
This remodeled single story home is Super Clean and centrally located just off Dairy road in the middle of town. Large fenced in yard, move in ready and owner will consider small pets. No big dogs or dangerous breeds please.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge
287 Mcclain Drive
287 Mc Clain Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1465 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in West Melbourne. Nice quiet neighborhood in the heart of Melbourne. Screened back porch with the added bonus of fruit trees. Backs up to a drainage area so no neighbors directly behind the home.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
164 Murano Drive
164 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1995 sqft
Enjoy the privileged LOCATION of this 2018 Villas of West Melbourne 4 bedrooms and 2,5 bathrooms home , in a peaceful neighborhood and very close to the Melbourne Square Mall, Restaurants and Shops. WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR .

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mintons Corner
122 Laurel Oak St
122 Laurel Oak Street, West Melbourne, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
CUTE AND COZY 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX - Cute and cozy 2 bedroom one bath duplex. Great location close to everything. One car garage and Laundry hook ups! (RLNE4286671)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Cannova Park
119
119 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Great 1 bed/ 1 bath First floor pool view complete furnished apartment with all utilities. Electricity paid by the bill with one month lease. Great amenities pool, gym, parking in the property. Good for relocation, vacation

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Westbrooke
2653 Vining Street
2653 Vining Street, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1572 sqft
PARTIALLY FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE IN WESTBROOKE! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2-car garage. Large Great Room with vaulted ceilings that looks out on the lanai and oversized back yard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1190 Olde Bailey Lane
1190 Olde Bailey Lane, West Melbourne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2763 sqft
If you need bedrooms - this home has 5 of them along with 3 bathrooms and a very large loft upstairs! Large eat in kitchen, 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard. This home sits on a corner lot. The owner will consider a pet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Point
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1627 sqft
Spacious 4bedroom/2bath/2car garage LAKEFRONT home in desirable Stratford Pointe. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & fans. Porch with beautiful view of lake. Close to FIT, shopping, restaurants, & beaches.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Point
2410 Stratford Pointe Drive
2410 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1848 sqft
Great house in a great neighborhood. Close to schools & shopping. Freshly painted. Kitchen cabinets being updated shortly. Pond view.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Point
2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE
2750 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1433 sqft
Welcome to 2750 Stratford Pointe Dr Melbourne FL 32904 You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded, spacious, beautifully landscaped lawn, while the

1 of 15

Last updated February 21 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
Manchester Lakes
3582 Joslin Way
3582 Joslin Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
Lawncare Included!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of West Melbourne. Great open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances and a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
938 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT W/ GARAGE * TILE THROUGHOUT * UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS * BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING * SCREEN ENCLOSED PORCH OVERLOOKING GREEN AREA * NEWER A/C COMPRESSOR * GATED COMMUNITY * FULLY LOADED ON AMENITIES * Enjoy the tennis

1 of 17

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
101 San Paulo Circle
101 San Paulo Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1220 sqft
GREAT UPDATED CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR.CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN AND HARRIS, GRUMMAN, GE LOCKHEED, EMBRAER, HEALTH FIRST AND MORE.WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX. EXTRA PARKING FOR YOUR BOAT OR TRAILER.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
737 Greenwood Manor Circle
737 Greenwood Manor Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED - UPDATED - LOFT, FIREPLACE, BACKS TO POND/TREED AREA. Loft Can Function as 3rd Bedroom/Office (Features Its Own Bath w/Shower).

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Lakes
1232 Sorento Circle
1232 Sorrento Cir, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2256 sqft
Beautiful, well-maintained 4 bedroom house in gated Sheridan Lakes! Formal living and dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Saddlebrooke of West Melbourne
903 Del Mar Circle
903 Del Mar Circle, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2121 sqft
Beautiful large 4 bedroom home with open floor plan, nice bright kitchen, screened in porch. This home also features a nice yard and a 2 car garage! Close to the West Melbourne school.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4467 Magenta Isles Drive
4467 Magenta Isles Dr, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1915 sqft
Brand new home! This home can be staged as a four bedroom, or three bedroom plus study. The open floorplan features a spacious kitchen overlooking the large living space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
City Guide for West Melbourne, FL

The City of West Melbourne did not charge property taxes for 40 years until recently instating them in 2005. Hopefully they didn't collect 40 years of back taxes!

West Melbourne was created not as an original town, but as a place in Brevard County that did not want to be annexed into Melbourne, Florida. Founders created their own city, and for almost 50 years, the city didn't charge property taxes, but rather "fees" to help fund their government. This changed in 2005, but West Melbourne remains a beautiful almost-beach town and an idyllic place to live on the east coast of Florida. West Melbourne is not right on the water, but its just a few miles from Melbourne, which is, and Palm Bay, a beautiful Florida beach. People in West Melbourne can enjoy that beach-life feeling without having to pay beachfront prices for their property. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Melbourne, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Melbourne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

