630 Greenwood Village Boulevard

6 MONTH LEASE ONLY!!! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL APPLIANCES, TV/DVR, ETC. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom PLUS Den, PLUS Loft With Beamed/Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Screened Balcony - Overlooking Tennis Courts and Pool. Unit Includes Private 1 Car Garage and 1 Assigned Parking Space. Greenwood Village Is A Gated Community Featuring Pool, Hot Tub, Sauna, Steam Room, Racquetball Court, Tennis Courts, Gym, Library and More! Convenient Access To I-95, Regional Shopping, Melbourne Airport, Northrup-Grumman, Harris, and Beaches. Prospective Tenants Must Have Good Credit, No Eviction History; Renter's Insurance Required. First, Last and Security Required For Move-In. No Smoking and No Pets (Tenants not permitted to have pets per Condo Assoc.).