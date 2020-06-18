All apartments in West Melbourne
Find more places like 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Melbourne, FL
/
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:47 PM

630 Greenwood Village Boulevard

630 Greenwood Village Boulevard · (321) 749-5860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Melbourne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

630 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL 32904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
6 MONTH LEASE ONLY!!! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL APPLIANCES, TV/DVR, ETC. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom PLUS Den, PLUS Loft With Beamed/Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Screened Balcony - Overlooking Tennis Courts and Pool. Unit Includes Private 1 Car Garage and 1 Assigned Parking Space. Greenwood Village Is A Gated Community Featuring Pool, Hot Tub, Sauna, Steam Room, Racquetball Court, Tennis Courts, Gym, Library and More! Convenient Access To I-95, Regional Shopping, Melbourne Airport, Northrup-Grumman, Harris, and Beaches. Prospective Tenants Must Have Good Credit, No Eviction History; Renter's Insurance Required. First, Last and Security Required For Move-In. No Smoking and No Pets (Tenants not permitted to have pets per Condo Assoc.).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard have any available units?
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard have?
Some of 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard has a pool.
Does 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 630 Greenwood Village Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr
West Melbourne, FL 32904
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle
West Melbourne, FL 32904
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr
West Melbourne, FL 32904

Similar Pages

West Melbourne 1 BedroomsWest Melbourne 2 Bedrooms
West Melbourne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Melbourne Dog Friendly Apartments
West Melbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FL
Indialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FL
Micco, FLPoinciana, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity