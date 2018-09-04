All apartments in West Melbourne
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:56 PM

164 Murano Drive

164 Murano Drive · (321) 412-6216
Location

164 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL 32904

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1995 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the privileged LOCATION of this 2018 Villas of West Melbourne 4 bedrooms and 2,5 bathrooms home , in a peaceful neighborhood and very close to the Melbourne Square Mall, Restaurants and Shops. TILES throughout the 1st Floor ,GRANITE counter tops in ALL bathrooms / half bathroom and kitchen . Stainless Steel Appliances. + Washer and Dryer MASTER SUITE on the 1st Floor with a pond view , walk-in shower , double sink vanity ,relaxing garden tub and walk in closet . On the 2nd floor 3 more bedrooms , a full bath and a spacious loft that can be used as an office/homework space , playroom or anything that suits your lifestyle. HOA paid by the LandlordPETS ARE NOT ALLOWEDSMOKING NOT ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Murano Drive have any available units?
164 Murano Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 Murano Drive have?
Some of 164 Murano Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Murano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
164 Murano Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Murano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 164 Murano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Melbourne.
Does 164 Murano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 164 Murano Drive does offer parking.
Does 164 Murano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 Murano Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Murano Drive have a pool?
No, 164 Murano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 164 Murano Drive have accessible units?
No, 164 Murano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Murano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Murano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Murano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Murano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
