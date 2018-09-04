164 Murano Drive

Amenities

Enjoy the privileged LOCATION of this 2018 Villas of West Melbourne 4 bedrooms and 2,5 bathrooms home , in a peaceful neighborhood and very close to the Melbourne Square Mall, Restaurants and Shops. TILES throughout the 1st Floor ,GRANITE counter tops in ALL bathrooms / half bathroom and kitchen . Stainless Steel Appliances. + Washer and Dryer MASTER SUITE on the 1st Floor with a pond view , walk-in shower , double sink vanity ,relaxing garden tub and walk in closet . On the 2nd floor 3 more bedrooms , a full bath and a spacious loft that can be used as an office/homework space , playroom or anything that suits your lifestyle. HOA paid by the LandlordPETS ARE NOT ALLOWEDSMOKING NOT ALLOWED