West Little River, FL
2001 NW 96th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:31 PM

2001 NW 96th St

2001 Northwest 96th Street · (407) 620-6906
West Little River
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

2001 Northwest 96th Street, West Little River, FL 33147
West Little River

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand New Construction Duplex. Owner is open to Section 8 and other housing assistance programs. Corner Lot with beautiful trees. Unit 1 (available) is on the SE corner of the property. The unit features just under 1000 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and beautiful 24x24 porcelain tile throughout. Your new home comes with Quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops, wood kitchen cabinets & vanities, Energy Star Stainless Steel appliances, High-Efficiency HVAC, Tankless water heater, impeccable finishes and much more. The unit has its own electric and water meter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 NW 96th St have any available units?
2001 NW 96th St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2001 NW 96th St currently offering any rent specials?
2001 NW 96th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 NW 96th St pet-friendly?
No, 2001 NW 96th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Little River.
Does 2001 NW 96th St offer parking?
No, 2001 NW 96th St does not offer parking.
Does 2001 NW 96th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 NW 96th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 NW 96th St have a pool?
No, 2001 NW 96th St does not have a pool.
Does 2001 NW 96th St have accessible units?
No, 2001 NW 96th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 NW 96th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 NW 96th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 NW 96th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 NW 96th St has units with air conditioning.
