2001 NW 96th St

Amenities

Brand New Construction Duplex. Owner is open to Section 8 and other housing assistance programs. Corner Lot with beautiful trees. Unit 1 (available) is on the SE corner of the property. The unit features just under 1000 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and beautiful 24x24 porcelain tile throughout. Your new home comes with Quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops, wood kitchen cabinets & vanities, Energy Star Stainless Steel appliances, High-Efficiency HVAC, Tankless water heater, impeccable finishes and much more. The unit has its own electric and water meter.