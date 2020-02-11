All apartments in West Little River
1061 NW 87 Ave
Last updated February 11 2020

1061 NW 87 Ave

1061 NW 87th St · (305) 582-4912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1061 NW 87th St, West Little River, FL 33150
West Little River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
¡Hola! Soy Lucy Concepcion. Soy una agente de bienes raíces de lujo originaria de Cuba. He estado viviendo con mi gran y loca familia en Miami por décadas. Cuando no estoy trabajando, me encuentro conduciendo alrededor de la ciudad mirando casas hermosas, jugando con mi chiguagua, Raj, y discutiendo acerca de moda con mi hija. Mi pasión es ayudar a las personas a encontrar hermosos lugares donde vivir en Miami. Lo mejor de todo, me encuentro completamente disponible para trabajar. ¡Por favor contáctame si estas en la búsqueda de una nueva casa o apartamento! 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Gated entrance with controlled access

Waterfall Jacuzzi & spa

Pool with personal cabanas & daybeds

Alfresco Summer Kitchen with barbecue grills

Outdoor Feast Table offers seating for fourteen or more

Demonstration kitchen & dining Area

Game room & Private movie theater

Conference room

Cyber Lounge with social coffee & tea bar

24 hour Fitness Studio with state-of-the art cardio equipment, dedicated Yoga & virtual spinning room and free weights & Circuit training machines

Private garages

Imported European cabinets with premium hardware & drawer pulls

Kashmir Quartz counter-tops

Sleek stainless steel Energy Star appliances

Custom, move-able prep island

Dramatic under cabinet lighting

Under mount sinks with Moen fixtures

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Imported European vanities with premium hardware & drawer pulls

Designer custom framed mirror and Kashmir Quartz counter-tops

The Kohler Spa Soaking style bathtub in master bedrooms are sleek with an ergonomic design; the tub provides maximum soaking comfort, with built-in armrests and a contour back, gently sloping slides that perfectly fits the body's natural curve. The solid spa tub material has a high gloss finish that provides a smooth, shiny surface that resists stains, chips, and scratches making it easy to clean. Designed with a 16 ledge around the tub for all your luxury bathing products.

Designer Moen fixtures

Lush, barefoot-friendly carpeting and imported, contemporary styled tiles throughout the living spaces;

Over-sized, private balconies or patios

Time-saving, conveniently-located energy star washers and dryers in every apartment residence

Energy efficient windows & sliding glass doors

We use Eco Friendly Benjamin Moore Paints. The Green Promise® designation is Benjamin Moore's assurance that its environmentally friendly coatings meet and exceed the strictest industry standards, while also delivering the premium levels of performance you expect from Benjamin Moore.

Contemporary white ceiling fans

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 NW 87 Ave have any available units?
1061 NW 87 Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Little River, FL.
What amenities does 1061 NW 87 Ave have?
Some of 1061 NW 87 Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 NW 87 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1061 NW 87 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 NW 87 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1061 NW 87 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Little River.
Does 1061 NW 87 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1061 NW 87 Ave does offer parking.
Does 1061 NW 87 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 NW 87 Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 NW 87 Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1061 NW 87 Ave has a pool.
Does 1061 NW 87 Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1061 NW 87 Ave has accessible units.
Does 1061 NW 87 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 NW 87 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 NW 87 Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1061 NW 87 Ave has units with air conditioning.
