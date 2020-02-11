1061 NW 87 Ave

Amenities
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Gated entrance with controlled access
Waterfall Jacuzzi & spa
Pool with personal cabanas & daybeds
Alfresco Summer Kitchen with barbecue grills
Outdoor Feast Table offers seating for fourteen or more
Demonstration kitchen & dining Area
Game room & Private movie theater
Conference room
Cyber Lounge with social coffee & tea bar
24 hour Fitness Studio with state-of-the art cardio equipment, dedicated Yoga & virtual spinning room and free weights & Circuit training machines
Private garages
Imported European cabinets with premium hardware & drawer pulls
Kashmir Quartz counter-tops
Sleek stainless steel Energy Star appliances
Custom, move-able prep island
Dramatic under cabinet lighting
Under mount sinks with Moen fixtures
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Imported European vanities with premium hardware & drawer pulls
Designer custom framed mirror and Kashmir Quartz counter-tops
The Kohler Spa Soaking style bathtub in master bedrooms are sleek with an ergonomic design; the tub provides maximum soaking comfort, with built-in armrests and a contour back, gently sloping slides that perfectly fits the body's natural curve. The solid spa tub material has a high gloss finish that provides a smooth, shiny surface that resists stains, chips, and scratches making it easy to clean. Designed with a 16 ledge around the tub for all your luxury bathing products.
Designer Moen fixtures
Lush, barefoot-friendly carpeting and imported, contemporary styled tiles throughout the living spaces;
Over-sized, private balconies or patios
Time-saving, conveniently-located energy star washers and dryers in every apartment residence
Energy efficient windows & sliding glass doors
We use Eco Friendly Benjamin Moore Paints. The Green Promise® designation is Benjamin Moore's assurance that its environmentally friendly coatings meet and exceed the strictest industry standards, while also delivering the premium levels of performance you expect from Benjamin Moore.
Contemporary white ceiling fans