5001 CHIPOTLE LANE

Amenities
Beautiful brand new construction 3 bedroom, 3 bath End Unit townhouse in Wesley Chapel! This open living area highlights a large great room, kitchen with breakfast bar and sunny dining nook. The Second floor master suite has a large walk in closet, dual vanities and a linen closet. The Two secondary bedrooms share a hall bath with dual vanities and a linen closet. The laundry closet is also located on the second floor for convenience. There is also a covered lanai with storage. Community is gated, deed restricted, with a community pool! Great location with close access to I-75, minutes from shopping, Outlet mall, Wiregrass Mall, hospital and colleges. All appliances included, gated community with pool. (no pets)