5001 CHIPOTLE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool new construction

Beautiful brand new construction 3 bedroom, 3 bath End Unit townhouse in Wesley Chapel! This open living area highlights a large great room, kitchen with breakfast bar and sunny dining nook. The Second floor master suite has a large walk in closet, dual vanities and a linen closet. The Two secondary bedrooms share a hall bath with dual vanities and a linen closet. The laundry closet is also located on the second floor for convenience. There is also a covered lanai with storage. Community is gated, deed restricted, with a community pool! Great location with close access to I-75, minutes from shopping, Outlet mall, Wiregrass Mall, hospital and colleges. All appliances included, gated community with pool. (no pets)