Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5001 CHIPOTLE LANE

5001 Chipotle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Chipotle Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Beautiful brand new construction 3 bedroom, 3 bath End Unit townhouse in Wesley Chapel! This open living area highlights a large great room, kitchen with breakfast bar and sunny dining nook. The Second floor master suite has a large walk in closet, dual vanities and a linen closet. The Two secondary bedrooms share a hall bath with dual vanities and a linen closet. The laundry closet is also located on the second floor for convenience. There is also a covered lanai with storage. Community is gated, deed restricted, with a community pool! Great location with close access to I-75, minutes from shopping, Outlet mall, Wiregrass Mall, hospital and colleges. All appliances included, gated community with pool. (no pets)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE have any available units?
5001 CHIPOTLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE have?
Some of 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5001 CHIPOTLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE offer parking?
No, 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE has a pool.
Does 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 CHIPOTLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
