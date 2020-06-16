All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
6306 BAYHILL LANE

6306 Bayhill Lane · (407) 258-2448
Location

6306 Bayhill Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20

This condo has lots of living space! Both bedrooms are oversized with plenty of room for a king-size. Both have large walk-in closets and two sink areas. Eat-in kitchen comes with all appliances. Lots of closet space for extra storage. Oversized screened-in porch with a great view of the tennis courts, pool, and fountain. Great community with lots of amenities! Great location minutes from I4 and lots of local shopping and dining. A++ Schools!

** Water/sewer/ Trash included in rent**
** Additional HOA Approval Required

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 BAYHILL LANE have any available units?
6306 BAYHILL LANE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6306 BAYHILL LANE have?
Some of 6306 BAYHILL LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 BAYHILL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6306 BAYHILL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 BAYHILL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6306 BAYHILL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 6306 BAYHILL LANE offer parking?
No, 6306 BAYHILL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6306 BAYHILL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 BAYHILL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 BAYHILL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6306 BAYHILL LANE has a pool.
Does 6306 BAYHILL LANE have accessible units?
No, 6306 BAYHILL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 BAYHILL LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 BAYHILL LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6306 BAYHILL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6306 BAYHILL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
