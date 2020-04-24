5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

THIRD FLOOR CONDO! Spacious condo with two master suites. Screened balcony. Unit offers Laundry room with washer and dryer provided, half bath off living/dining and walk-in-closets. New laminate floor in living/dining and both bedrooms, freshly painted, new ceiling fans, new RANGE, DISHWASHER and MICROWAVE. "Wekiva Area" community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and car wash area. Conveniently located to South Seminole Hospital, Florida Hospital Altamonte, Altamonte Mall, Uptown Altamonte and International Parkway in neighboring Lake Mary. A-Rated Seminole County schools! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE!