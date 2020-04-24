All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE

5314 Clubside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5314 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
THIRD FLOOR CONDO! Spacious condo with two master suites. Screened balcony. Unit offers Laundry room with washer and dryer provided, half bath off living/dining and walk-in-closets. New laminate floor in living/dining and both bedrooms, freshly painted, new ceiling fans, new RANGE, DISHWASHER and MICROWAVE. "Wekiva Area" community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and car wash area. Conveniently located to South Seminole Hospital, Florida Hospital Altamonte, Altamonte Mall, Uptown Altamonte and International Parkway in neighboring Lake Mary. A-Rated Seminole County schools! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5314 CLUBSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

