Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Longwood. - Cozy 2 bedrooms and 2 bath's' Deluxe second floor condo located in Longwood! Property with screened in patio in the beautiful Windsor at Sabal Walk community! Great spacious layout with 2 master suites. You will love living in this high-end community with pool, playground, clubhouse, park & picnic areas & BBq's. This property will maximize your time and lifestyle. Minutes to all shopping I-4 and all the great Seminole County trails.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $50 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.



(RLNE5031592)